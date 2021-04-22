Insights Network Reaches One Day Volume of $110,532.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $110,532.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,774,056 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

