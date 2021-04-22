Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of INSM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Insmed has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

