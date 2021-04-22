Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion.Intel also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.64.

INTC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,092,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

