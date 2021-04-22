Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 45,229 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 257.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 233.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

