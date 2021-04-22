Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill Sells 17,095 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

