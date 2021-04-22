International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 111.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $185.85 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.