International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $70.12 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

