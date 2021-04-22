Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.

NYSE IPI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

