Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

