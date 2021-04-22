Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.94% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $691,000.

Shares of PGHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,764. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

