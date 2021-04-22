Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

