Investors Buy Large Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 415 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GALT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,627. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

