Investors Buy Large Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 415 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GALT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,627. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit