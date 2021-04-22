Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,997 call options.

NYSE RSI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

