Investors Purchase Large Volume of KT Call Options (NYSE:KT)

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the average daily volume of 592 call options.

KT stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. KT has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KT by 1,798.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

