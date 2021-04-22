ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.