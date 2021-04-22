iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.27% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after buying an additional 431,740 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 24,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,802. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

