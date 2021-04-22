iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.