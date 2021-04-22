iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $104.53. 1,559,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

