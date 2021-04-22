iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $745,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,984. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31.

