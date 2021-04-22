iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,984. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31.

