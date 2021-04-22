iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Raised by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.50. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $330.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

