iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.85 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

