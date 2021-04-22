iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,731. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

