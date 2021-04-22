iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

