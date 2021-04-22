iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

