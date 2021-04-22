iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.