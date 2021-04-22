iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,390,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.91. 37,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

