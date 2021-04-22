iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 224,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,123,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $417.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

