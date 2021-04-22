ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 17,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.