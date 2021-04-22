ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit