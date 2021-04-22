ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

