IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $203.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.16 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

