IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

