IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

