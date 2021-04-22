IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of American Tower by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

