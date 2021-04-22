J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

