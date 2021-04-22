Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $136.19. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

