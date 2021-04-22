Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $664.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

