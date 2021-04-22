Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LH. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $150.64 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day moving average is $221.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

