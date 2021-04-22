Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Hold

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. William Blair downgraded PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.67.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $80,852,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.