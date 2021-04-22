Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.20.

MTB stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

