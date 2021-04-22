Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates SEK 245 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 245 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 219.27.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

