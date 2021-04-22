Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $220.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 240.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $326,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 43.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.