Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $220.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.39.

