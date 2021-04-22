Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
SBUX traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 209,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
