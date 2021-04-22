Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 209,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.