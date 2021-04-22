Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 111,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

