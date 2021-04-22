Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $98.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

