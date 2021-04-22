Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.