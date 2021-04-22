Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 56,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

