JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€136.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

EPA SAF opened at €117.04 ($137.69) on Monday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.64.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

