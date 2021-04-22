JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.41) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

Shares of ETR AOX traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €14.52 ($17.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.64. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

